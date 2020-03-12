by Shane Butler

I think all of us will agree that spring has sprung and we’re settling into a warmer weather pattern until further notice. High pressure to our south continues to block any significant frontal movement through our area. As a result, there’s very little change from day to day weatherwise. Temps will manage 70s to lower 80s for highs and lows only in the upper 50s to lower 60s. As fronts remain mainly north of us, disturbances ride along them and generate rain activity. Some of it will manage to work into our area at times. Looks to be mainly showers but occasionally there could be a rumble of thunder or two. This weather pattern remains in place through the weekend and well into next week.