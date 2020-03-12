Alabama Legislature Approves Money for Coronavirus Response

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers have approved additional money for coronavirus testing and response to increase the number of people being screened for the rapidly spreading illness.

The Alabama Senate approved a $5 million supplemental appropriation for the Alabama Department of Public Health to fund coronavirus preparations today.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said the funding should help provide centers where people can obtain a test if their doctor believes it’s necessary. U.S. Sen. Doug Jones said he’s extremely concerned about the low level of people being screened in Alabama.

