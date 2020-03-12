ASU Closing Campus for Remainder of Spring Semester Following Spring Break Vacation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University leaders have announced that students shouldn’t return to campus after next week’s Spring Break vacation. The university says they will offer online classes and other alternative delivery methods to allow students to complete their courses. This will begin on March 30 until the end of the semester.

Alabama State says they will communicate all plans for returning to campus to students so they can retrieve their personal belongings from the resident halls.

University officials say their top priority is protecting the health of the campus community.