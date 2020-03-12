AUM Switching to Online Classes Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The change in course delivery will become effective on Monday, March 23, after AUM’s spring break, and will remain in effect until Friday, April 10, unless circumstances dictate an extension.

While no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Alabama as of Thursday evening, we believe this decision is necessary to safeguard our students, faculty and staff. Based on information available from epidemiologists and public health authorities, the best course of action is to try to limit potential exposure through “social distancing” in order to protect members of the campus community.

Effective Saturday, all campus events scheduled through April 10 will be canceled or postponed. The AUM Wellness Center and campus dining will be closed from March 14 to April 10. Alternative dining options that emphasize social distancing will be offered to AUM students during this time period.

AUM Athletics is in communication with the NCAA and the Gulf South Conference and expects to receive additional information in the near future regarding regular season sports schedules.