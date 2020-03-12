Governor Ivey Confronted by Family of Nathaniel Woods

by Alabama News Network Staff

While answering questions following a press conference about the 2020 Census in Alabama, the family of Nathaniel Woods approached Governor kay Ivey and confronted her about the execution on the Alabama inmate and called the governor a “MURDERER”. The governor’s team quickly removed her from the room.

Woods, convicted of the murder of three Birmingham police officers in 2004 and executed by lethal injection on March 5 and was not the shooter in the murders.

Prosecutors say Woods deserved to die for the killings because they believe he was an accomplice.