NASCAR to Hold Races at Atlanta and Miami Without Fans

by Alabama News Network Staff

NASCAR has responded to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus by restricting access to upcoming race events.

NASCAR has issued this statement:

“At this time, NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”

The Atlanta races are this weekend, with the races at Homestead-Miami the following weekend. NASCAR hasn’t made plans for events after that, including at Talladega on the final weekend in April.