NCAA Cancels NCAA Basketball Tournament, Previously Planned to Play Games Without Fans Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Mar 12, 2020 3:25 PM CDT Updated: Mar 12, 2020 3:26 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff The NCAA has announced via Twitter that they will cancelled the NCAA Basketball Tournament. NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E — NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020 Categories: Alabama, Auburn, National Sports