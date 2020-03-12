Officials: US strikes Iran-backed group that hit Iraq base

by Alabama News Network Staff

American officials say the U.S. has launched airstrikes in Iraq targeting the Iranian-backed Shia militia members believed responsible for the rocket attack that killed and wounded American and British troops at a base north of Baghdad. One U.S. official says multiple strikes targeted Kataib Hezbollah weapons facilities inside Iraq.

The strikes were a joint operation with the British, that official says. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because operations were still going on.

