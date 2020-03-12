Plans to Relocate Salvation Army, Montgomery Chamber Business Resource Center

by Andrew James

Alabama News Network has confirmed new developments surrounding Montgomery’s whitewater project.

This project will lead to the Montgomery Chamber relocating it’s Business Resource Center. We first reported last month that the Salvation Army has a preliminary agreement to sell its Maxwell Boulevard location to the City of Montgomery.

Currently the Salvation Army sits where the whitewater facility will be built. The Salvation Army will then move to the Montgomery Chamber Business Resource Center on Court Street.

The Montgomery County Community Cooperative District is managing this project. Cooperative District Chair Leslie Sanders says the agreement between the Salvation Army and the City of Montgomery could be finalized as soon as Mid-April. Sanders says they are shooting for a groundbreaking in the same time frame. As for the Chamber’s Business Resource Center, it will move to Union Station in downtown Montgomery.

“There are a lot of people working to make sure that it happens in the time frame that we need it to, we’re going to open the spring of 2023 and people are working feverishly to make sure that happens,” Sanders explained.

Negotiations are still ongoing with the Southern Whitewater Development Group. Sanders says that group would help develop and manage the whitewater facility.

Alabama News Network is awaiting a statement from the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce.