Selma Strong Start Pre-K Center Looking for Students

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma City Schools Strong Start Pre-K Center is pre-registering students for the upcoming fall semester and available slots are filling up.

School officials say a high quality Pre-K program — gives children a firm foundation for learning.

They say it also helps children transition from home life — into a school environment.

School officials say slots remain available — but time is running out.

The last day to pre-register a child for Pre-K — is March 30th.

“If you’ve got a four year old or a baby that’ll be four this fall — let’s go ahead and get them registered so that we can make space for them and ensure that we’re ready to rock and roll in August,” said Superintendent Avis Williams.

For more information about the Strong Start Pre-K program — go to selmacityschools.org.

Or call (334) 874-1635.