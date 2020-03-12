State Health Officer Recommends Avoiding Events with 500+ People

by Alabama News Network Staff

At a news conference this afternoon, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says he is recommending that people avoid public gatherings of 500 or more people as a way to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Harris said that as of now, the state of Alabama still has no confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Harris says his recommendation would apply to sporting events and festivals. He says he’s not recommending that people stay home from work or school and he is not telling daycares to close.