State JROTC Drill in Greenville Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has learned that the Alabama JROTC State Championship Drill scheduled for Saturday in Greenville has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“I cannot express how disappointing this is for our cadets and for me personally,” Col. Alan Hester, the senior JROTC instructor at Greenville High School, said via email. “We invested a lot of time and preparation into what would have been an excellent drill competition. I would like to have the opportunity to do it for real, as a reschedule, but none of us know what will happen over the next weeks or months,” he said.

Hester says the decision was made at the national level.

The state drill is usually held in Montgomery, and Greenville JROTC leaders were excited to have the chance to host the event.

It attracts dozens of high school students from across the state, who compete for trophies in various military drills, color guard and physical fitness activities.