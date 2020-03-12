Troy University Transitioning All Classes to Alternative Delivery Method, In-person Classes Scheduled to Resume on April 6

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University officials Thursday announced the transition of all classes to alternative delivery methods effective Monday, March 16. In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are currently no cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Alabama.

Students are encouraged to stay home, but residence halls will remain open for students who need housing. All campuses will remain open, and faculty and staff will continue normal operations. Campus services, including dining, will also operate as normal.

“We chose to make this transition out of an abundance of caution to mitigate risk and prevent exposure or spread of the virus on our campuses,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, who leads the University’s ad-hoc coronavirus task force.

“Troy University is Alabama’s leading public provider of online learning and a pioneer in distance learning. We have the experience, expertise, and technology to make this transition in a manner that will ensure continuity of learning for all students. Most classes will transition to the Canvas online platform. For certain classes that do not easily translate to an online platform, alternative delivery methods will be made available,” he said.

In addition to class format changes, the University has also suspended all domestic and international travel through April 6, and, following a directive from the Sun Belt Conference, all intercollegiate athletic events will be suspended indefinitely.

The University has established a web page for information on its actions regarding COVID-19 at www.troy.edu/coronavirus, and a special email address for parents and others to seek further information at coronavirus@troy.edu.