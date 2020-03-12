U.S. State Dept. Wants You to Reconsider Traveling Abroad

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Department of State wants U.S. residents to reconsider traveling outside of the country because of the coronavirus. It says travelers may experience border restrictions and quarantines. These conditions could arise with very little notice.

For the latest information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.

Visit travel.state.gov to see travel advisories and updates on safety and security.

The State Dept. says you should also check the website of the U.S. Embassy or Consulate where you are going to see information on entry restrictions, foreign quarantine policies and urgent health information provided by local governments.

Travelers are urged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to get alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency. The Department uses these Alerts to convey information about terrorist threats, security incidents, planned demonstrations, natural disasters and other emergencies.

In an emergency, please contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate or call (888) 407-4747.

If you decide to travel abroad:

Review and follow the CDC’s guidelines for the prevention of coronavirus.

Check with your airlines or cruise lines regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions.

Visit travel.state.gov to view individual Travel Advisories for the most urgent threats to safety and security.

Visit our Embassy webpages on COVID-19 for information on conditions in each country or jurisdiction.

Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website on the latest travel restrictions to the U.S.

— Information from U.S. State Department