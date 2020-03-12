Warming Things Up

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Today will be mainly dry with just a few showers possible and the sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs this afternoon, will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. For Friday, we will increase our rain chances some as a surface front drops into the state from the north, but it then becomes stationary across North Alabama. Friday’s high will be in the mid to upper 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks relatively dry for most of Alabama, with a partly sunny sky and highs near 80°, but we will continue to mention some showers will be possible across Central Alabama. Our Sunday, will feature more clouds than sun, with some showers possible at times and highs again will be around 80°.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The very mild, showery weather continues with highs in the low 80s each day, and more clouds than sun. Still no signs of severe weather in the forecast, and rainfall will not be too heavy so flooding is not expected. Also, not seeing any real signs of a late season cold snap, but we will continue to watch for this surprise somewhere down the road.

Have a memorable Thursday!

Ryan