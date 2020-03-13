All Alabama Public Schools Will Be Closed for More than Two Weeks Beginning March 18

by Alabama News Network Staff

State superintendent Eric Mackey has announced the closure of all K-12 public beginning on Wednesday, March 18. The closure will last for two and a half weeks. Mackey says he is giving parents time to get child care and other things in order due to school being closed.

Mackey made the announcement in a joint press conference with Governor Kay Ivey. He earlier said that schools would not be closing but had to close school due to Governor Ivey declaring a State of Emergency.

These school closures are only for public schools, not private schools.

On April 3, it will be re-evaluated if schools can reopen.

Cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in both Montgomery and Jefferson Counties.