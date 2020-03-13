Closings & Cancellations Due to Coronavirus
Alabama News Network has been getting a lot of closings and cancellations due to the coronavirus. We will be updating this list, so please keep checking it.
The state will set up a coronavirus call center starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Call (888) 264-2256.
ALL OF ALABAMA: All K-12 public schools will be closed from the end of Wednesday, March 18 through at least Friday, April 3. State School Supt. Eric Mackey says a decision will be made later on what to do after that. Schools are being closed Wednesday to give parents enough time to make child care arrangements. Mackey says parents will get enough notice on what may happen after April 3.
- City of Montgomery: All city sponsored events are canceled
- City of Montgomery: Montgomery Zoo and Mann Museum closed until further notice
- City of Montgomery: Tuesday’s city council meeting has been canceled
- Montgomery Half-Marathon: Canceled
- SLE Championship Rodeo: Postponed until a later date
- Montgomery: River Region Comic Con canceled
- Alabama Shakespeare Festival: Performances will continue, but events outside the building are canceled
- Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts: Will remain open, but events, tours and meetings are canceled
- Prattville Industry Job Fair: Canceled
- Prattville: Parks and Recreation classes, sports events and art activities are canceled
- Pike Road: Public access to Town Hall is limited
- Greenville: Alabama State JROTC State Championship: Canceled
- Troy: Touch a Truck canceled
- Troy: Pike Liberal Arts School: No classes or activities from March 16-April 5.
- Andalusia: Adult Activity Center closed; meals will continue
- Andalusia: Senior Appreciation Day postponed until a later date
- Auburn University: Will switch to online classes from March 16-April 10. Students should not return to campus.
- Troy University: Will switch to online classes from March 16-April 6. Campus & residence halls will be open.
- Alabama State University: Will switch to online classes from March 30 for the rest of the semester. Students should not return to campus after spring break. ASU will tell students how to retrieve personal items from residence halls.
- AUM: Will switch to online classes from March 23-April 10.
- Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church: Worship services for March 15 & March 22 are online/TV only. All other programs canceled for the coming week.
- First Baptist Church/Montgomery: Worship service and activities canceled for March 15, with a livestream worship at 8:30 a.m. All church activities canceled through March 22.
- First United Methodist Church/Montgomery: In-person worship, meetings and activities canceled through March 22.
- Taylor Road Baptist Church: All worship services and activities canceled through March 15.
- Check with your local church for other cancellations.