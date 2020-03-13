Closings & Cancellations Due to Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has been getting a lot of closings and cancellations due to the coronavirus. We will be updating this list, so please keep checking it.

The state will set up a coronavirus call center starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Call (888) 264-2256.

ALL OF ALABAMA: All K-12 public schools will be closed from the end of Wednesday, March 18 through at least Friday, April 3. State School Supt. Eric Mackey says a decision will be made later on what to do after that. Schools are being closed Wednesday to give parents enough time to make child care arrangements. Mackey says parents will get enough notice on what may happen after April 3.