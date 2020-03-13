Donating Blood in Midst of Coronavirus Outbreak

by Alabama News Network Staff

As more warnings increase to avoid crowds because of the coronavirus, blood drives around the nation are being canceled. The Red Cross says it needs healthy, eligible people to donate so they don’t see shortages.

The Red Cross says donations are vital now more than ever. As coronavirus worries rise, blood drives around the nation are being canceled, especially in states with large outbreaks.

Red Cross Vice President Paul Sullivan says blood banks are asking healthy people to donate and maintain the blood supply. “Whether it’s people in emergency situations, whether it’s car accidents, people giving birth, blood is a vital part of our healthcare system and we need to make sure that we have it available for the patients.”

To help keep donors safe, the Red Cross is now taking everyone’s temperature when they walk in the door and when they undergo a private health screening. The centers and equipment are also regularly disinfected from top to bottom.

The Red Cross is also screening their own staff, taking every employee’s temperature when they arrive at work.

As far as the blood supply, the organization says, at this point, there’s no evident coronavirus can be spread through blood.

The Red Cross is encouraging both donors and employees to stay away from donation centers if they’re showing any signs of illness.