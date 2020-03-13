Fatal Vision Program Teaches the Dangers of Drunk Driving

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

High school students in Lowndes County got a lesson on the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency conducted its Fatal Vision program at Central High School in Mosses — Friday.

Students learned about the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Students tried to drive ATVs through a course lined with traffic cones — while wearing special goggles that simulate the impaired vision of a drunk driver. They were then rated on the number of cones they hit.

“The cones simulate there being objects, whether it be a pedestrian, a fixed object, another vehicle,” said Trooper Michael Carswell.

“We don’t want anyone to hit any cones. However with the impairment goggles, it does show the dangers of driving impaired.”

Lowndes County Juvenile Court — ALFA Insurance — and ALEA sponsored the event.