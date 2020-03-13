Officials: All Montgomery County Events Cancelled
Montgomery County officials have announced the confirmed case of the coronavirus in Montgomery County.
Montgomery Mayor Steven has announced that all City of Montgomery sponsored events now cancelled. Saturday’s Half Marathon and the annual SLE Rodeo are on the list of cancelled events. In additional to cancelling events, travel has been suspended for all city employees.
Montgomery Co. Commissioner Ronda Walker, says Montgomery Co. offices will remain open but residents are encouraged to use online services/resources as much as possible.
Pike Road Mayor Gordon has also announced the cancellation of events in the Town of Pike Road.
“All functions of the Town of Pike road will continue, but we ask that you try and reach out online or on the phone first if possible”, Mayor Stone says.
Montgomery residents are encouraged to continue adhering to best practices, especially those provided by ADPH:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick;
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of it in the trash;
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth;
- Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces regularly;
- Wash hands often with soap and for at least 20 seconds;
- Limit social contact;
- Avoid crowds of people (500 and larger);