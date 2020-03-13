Officials: All Montgomery County Events Cancelled

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County officials have announced the confirmed case of the coronavirus in Montgomery County.

Montgomery Mayor Steven has announced that all City of Montgomery sponsored events now cancelled. Saturday’s Half Marathon and the annual SLE Rodeo are on the list of cancelled events. In additional to cancelling events, travel has been suspended for all city employees.

All Montgomery events canceled including: -Montgomery half marathon (tomorrow) -SLE Rodeo (3/19-3/21) Montgomery’s next city council meeting has also been canceled until further notice. https://t.co/0IlzLR7Okm — Jalea Brooks (@JaleaBrooks) March 13, 2020

Montgomery Co. Commissioner Ronda Walker, says Montgomery Co. offices will remain open but residents are encouraged to use online services/resources as much as possible.

Pike Road Mayor Gordon has also announced the cancellation of events in the Town of Pike Road.

“All functions of the Town of Pike road will continue, but we ask that you try and reach out online or on the phone first if possible”, Mayor Stone says.

Officials with Baptist Health & Jackson hospital say they’ve been sourcing additional ventilators for patients that may need them. @ALNewsNetwork — Jalea Brooks (@JaleaBrooks) March 13, 2020

Montgomery residents are encouraged to continue adhering to best practices, especially those provided by ADPH: