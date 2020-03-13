Six Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency and closed public schools for two-and-a-half weeks as the state reported its first cases of coronavirus.

The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends that people cancel or avoid large public gatherings with more than 500 people, excluding schools and workplaces. Alabama was one of the last states to report a case.

The Alabama Department of Public Health listed on its website Friday that there were a total of six known coronavirus cases in the state.

Ivey urged people to remain calm and take common-sense precautions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

