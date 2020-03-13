Some Showers Today, Very Warm Weather Pattern

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR FRIDAY: A front will continue to sink south through the state today and will stall across Central Alabama. North of the front, cooler air filters into North Alabama, with highs tomorrow for the northern half of the state in the 50s and 60s, while south of the front temperatures will be well into the 70s and 80s. The sky will be cloudy, with rain possible at times and even perhaps some rumbles of thunder, but no threat of severe weather. Rainfall totals will be less than one-quarter inch for Central Alabama, while amounts will be lower to the farther south you go.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will feature a partly cloudy and highs in the low 80s, though a random shower is possible, most locations across South/Central Alabama will remain dry. More of the same for Sunday with some sun and clouds, highs near 80° and the potential for scattered showers.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The very mild, showery weather continues with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s each day, and more clouds than sun. Still no signs of severe weather in the forecast, and rainfall will not be too heavy so flooding is not expected.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan