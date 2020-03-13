Suspect Shot by Homeowner in Troy Home Burglary

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday March 11, around 4:53 pm, Troy Police responded to a report of a male subject that had been shot on Pike County Road 1177 near Pike County Road 1148. When police arrived, they found a male subject in his mid-twenties suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The subject was treated at the scene by the Troy Fire Department and Haynes Ambulance personnel. He was then transported to a Montgomery Hospital for further treatment.

After further investigation it was discovered that the male victim was a suspect in a burglary that had occurred just minutes earlier near the area. The suspect was confronted by the homeowner, shots were fired by the homeowner with one round striking the suspect in the upper thigh.

A backpack containing firearms along with other items taken during the burglary were recovered from the suspect that belonged to the homeowner. All evidence was collected including the weapon used by the homeowner.

The suspect has been identified as Ezedrick Dion Merritt and a warrant for burglary 3rd degree has been obtained for his arrest. Merritt will be taken into custody when he is released from the hospital. Merritt’s injuries while serious are not life threatening.

This case remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department and the Pike County District Attorney’s Office.

The homeowner has not been charged at this time.

This case will be presented to a Pike County Grand Jury at a later date.