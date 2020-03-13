Update: State Health Officials Say Alabama Has Six Coronavirus Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health says there are now six cases of coronavirus in Alabama. The first case was confirmed at 8 a.m. this morning in Montgomery County, according to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

It was later announced that the Montgomery case was that of a civilian employee at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base.

As the hours passed, more confirmations were added to the list. The following chart is current as of Friday night. One case is listed as “out-of-state.”

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Alabama (as of March 13) County of Residence Cases Deaths Elmore 1 0 Jefferson 1 0 Limestone 1 0 Montgomery 1 0 Tuscaloosa 1 0 Out of State 1 0

Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL) and CDC Testing

Total unique patients tested: 28

Total presumptive positives: 6 (see table above)

Total people approved for testing: 74*

*Includes persons approved and tested at laboratories other than BCL.

Numbers will change as our State Lab, the BCL, works daily to provide appropriate testing. These numbers will be updated on this page every Friday afternoon. We will provide immediate updates in the table above as cases are confirmed by ADPH and CDC.

You can find updated numbers on persons under investigation and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For more information on testing in Alabama, visit COVID-19 Testing.