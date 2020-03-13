Warm Weekend

by Shane Butler



This spring-like weather is sticking around with no end in sight. Temps will continue to climb well above average for this time of the year. Looks like showers will be possible each day with occasionally a t-storm or two. High pressure sitting to our south is helping keep this mild weather pattern around. Most of the active areas of rain and storms continue to pass well north of us. This remains the setup through the weekend. Our weather does become a bit more active Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Frontal boundaries dip a little farther south leading to an increase rain chance. Despite clouds and rain, temps remain rather warm with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s.