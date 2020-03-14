A Very Warm Weather Pattern

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR TOMORROW: The front to the north, drifts back south, and with it comes the clouds, rain, and perhaps some cooler air for portions of Alabama. However, for us in South Alabama the day should be overall mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, with the chance of a few showers, but mainly over our northern communities. Highs tomorrow should be in the lower 80s again.

THE NEW WORK WEEK: The meandering front will continue to be the main player in our weather for much of the week ahead. At times, waves of energy will track long the front and enhance our rain chances at times. South of the front, temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, while north of the front more 60s and perhaps some 50s in North Alabama. The rain gear will bee needed at times, and we could deal with storms at times as well, but for now, we still see no signs of severe weather for much of the week and rainfall will not be more than an inch for much of the area, so flooding is not expected. Across the Tennessee Valley of the state, rainfall totals will be higher, perhaps in the 3-4 inch range, while South Alabama should see totals under one inch.

END OF WEEK STORMS?: By the time we get to Friday, the models are suggesting a bit of a pattern change, and that could allow for a more potent system to move across the state late Friday and into Saturday. For now, storms are possible, but with model inconsistencies it is hard to know if severe storms will be a possible. But we all know, this time of year, every system has the potential and we will monitor trends this next week.

Have great night!

Ryan