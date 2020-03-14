Alabama Churches Altering Worship Plans Amid Virus Outbreak

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Some Alabama churches are canceling services and moving worship online after confirmation of the first case of the new coronavirus in the state. The Episcopal bishop for Alabama has told all the denomination’s churches to cancel their usual services, meetings and even postpone funerals for the rest of March. The church has about 32,000 members and nearly 90 parishes in the state. Several large Baptist and Methodist churches also canceled in-person services and plan to livestream worship online beginning Sunday. The state health department is advising organizations to cancel any gatherings of 500 people or more.

