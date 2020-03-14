Alabama Nursing Home Association Announces Visitation Restriction Guidelines

by Alabama News Network Staff

With the threat the coronavirus poses to the elderly, the Alabama Nursing Home Association has issued restriction guidelines it wishes Alabama nursing homes will follow.

Alabama Nursing Home Association President & CEO Brandon Farmer has issued this statement regarding visitation restrictions at nursing homes:

“With a national state of emergency declared by the President, the Alabama Nursing Home Association is urging all nursing homes in the state to follow the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) new guidance to restrict visitation of residents.

The CMS guidance published Friday, March 13 says nursing homes “should restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation. In those cases, visitors will be limited to a specific room only.” In addition, CMS directs nursing homes to cancel communal dining and group activities and actively screen residents and staff for respiratory symptoms.

Alabama nursing homes have been practicing protective protocols similar to the new CMS guidance for several days. These actions are imperative because nursing homes serve people who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Protecting the health and well-being of those in our care at all times and the protection of the general public during this health-related emergency are our priority. We know this is a difficult time for our residents and their family members. Please know that nursing home staff are committed to helping families and residents communicate during this time. The Alabama Nursing Home Association respectfully asks for your patience, understanding and cooperation.”

Founded in 1951, the Alabama Nursing Home Association represents 94% of the state’s nursing homes. It is Alabama’s oldest and largest long-term and post-acute care trade organization. For more information, visit anha.org.