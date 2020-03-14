Eclectic Trade Days Kick-Off Continues Despite Coronavirus Cases

by Justin Walker

In the wake of Friday’s confirmed Coronavirus cases across the state, many city and county events are being put on hold or even canceled. But organizers for one event didn’t let the news hinder their plans.

The Town of Eclectic’s annual Trade Days kicked off Saturday morning on Main Street.

“This is just a vendor’s market. We have local craftspeople that make different kinds of of hand-made things,” event coordinator and local councilperson Carmen Winslett said.

Vendors brought a little of everything, including jewelry and woodworking items. The annual tradition brought people from across the River Region to the town.

“First Trade Day of the year, so we’re just going to come out, check it out, see how many people’s coming out, seeing how many vendors was coming out,” Eclectic resident Matthew Sammons said.

“It’s fun and I’m not trying not to be too scared of this Coronavirus,” resident Stephanie Stepney said.

So far, at least six Coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in the state.

But Eclectic leaders say they’re not letting the news keep them inside.

“I think now’s when everyone needs to pull together,” Winslett said. “I think this is when we need each other, we need to know that if our neighbor is in need that we can help them. I think that people need to remember that we’re not facing anything alone.”

Residents echoed that attitude, saying they’re choosing not to panic.

“I’m trying to just live my normal life, come out, support the town, support the little things that we’re doing out there,” Stepney said.

“We still continue to support our community. It’s important that we all support each other during a ‘crisis’ per say,” Dora Sammons said.

Organizers said obeying state guidelines are good practices that will go a long way in ensuring safety.

“Use common sense, take precautions, wash your hands but you can self-quarantine, But I don’t think that’s going to stop anything. You know, you can still get the flu, you can still get a cold, anything can happen. So don’t stop living,” Winslett said.

Eclectic Trade days are held every second Saturday in March through December.