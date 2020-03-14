Mayor Steven Reed Declares Local State of Emergency

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has declared a local State of Emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Michael Briddell, Director of Public Information and External Affairs with the city said, “This step does not represent an escalation of the Coronavirus in our community, rather it is intended to ensure that the city of Montgomery is eligible for financial assistance as it moves forward to address this public health concern. Similar declarations have been made federally, by the State of Alabama and other municipalities.”

Friday morning, Alabama’s first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Montgomery County. Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency later that morning. Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump declared a national State of Emergency due to the virus.

There are now six total confirmed cases in Alabama.