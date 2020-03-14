NRA Endorses Sessions in Senate Race

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The National Rifle Association is endorsing Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. The NRA-Political Victory Fund announced the endorsement, citing Sessions’ known track record in the Senate. Sessions faces former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville in the March 31 Republican primary runoff. The winner will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.

