President Trump Says He Took Coronavirus Test and Is Awaiting Results

by Glenn Halbrooks

President Trump says he has taken a coronavirus test and is awaiting results.

“I also took the test last night. I decided I should based on the press conference last night,” Mr. Trump said. The president was repeatedly questioned about whether he had taken a test during a press conference Friday.

Mr. Trump also praised members of the task force, saying “we’ve created a number of new stars.”

“We’re using the full power of the federal government to defeat the virus,” Mr. Trump said.

He also urged people not to travel domestically, saying: “If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it.” Mr. Trump said he was “seriously” considering restricting travel from the UK and Ireland, after he announced travel restrictions from Europe earlier this week. Pence confirmed that restrictions would be put in place. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said that these restrictions do not apply to cargo or to American citizens.

Mr. Trump announced a national emergency on Friday “to unleash the full power of the federal government.” Hours later, the House overwhelmingly approved legislation to give direct relief to Americans impacted by the spreading virus, including provisions on free testing and paid sick leave and family leave.

— From CBS News