Selma Mayor Darrio Melton Issues Coronavirus Statement

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton has released the following statement regarding the coronavirus:

In light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, President Donald Trump has issued a National State of Emergency and Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency for Alabama. Taking proactive and preventative measures to protect residents, the City of Selma is:

– Suspending travel for all city employees for the next 60 days – Examining sick leave and telework policies – Preparing with staffing contingency plans for absenteeism – Closing all public facilities to events (pre-scheduled events should work with Public Building Department to reschedule events for a later date)

– Postponing all Parks and Recreation activities – Requesting the City Council to set aside $1M for potential issues that may arise from COVID-19

– Halting, with the help of Selma Water and Sewage Board, all disconnection of water services for our customers over the next 60 days.

– Requesting that all utility companies halt the disconnection of service for next 30 to 60 days for gas, electricity, phone, and internet services.

– Requesting all landlords to halt evictions for the next 60 days.

City services will continue as normal but access to city buildings may be limited. The public is encouraged to use public online services or to contact the appropriate office via phone as much as possible at www.selma-al.gov.

City Hall is working closely with the Dallas County Commission, Selma City Schools, Selma Housing Authority, Emergency Management Agency, Alabama Department of Public Health, Dallas County Public Health, and Vaughan Regional Medical Center.

Each of us play a role in keeping our city healthy. Please continue to implement safe hygiene practices: avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands; wash hands thoroughly and frequently for at least 20 seconds using soap and warm water; clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces (i.e. phones, countertops, door knobs, light switches); practice social distancing; stay home if you are sick, unless you are seeking medical care.

Please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html and the City’s website for the latest coronavirus developments.