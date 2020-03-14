U.S. House Passes Coronavirus Aid Package; Heads to Senate

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation overnight to give direct relief to Americans impacted by the spreading coronavirus.

Features of the aid package include free testing and sick pay guarantees for Americans affected. The legislation offers three months of paid family and medical leave. Small and mid-sized employers would be reimbursed through tax credits.

The bill passed 363-40 with every Democrat and most Republicans supporting it.

Voting in the Senate is not yet set, but senators were scheduled to return Monday. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said he expects most senators will want to “act swiftly.”