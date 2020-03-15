1 Dead After 5-Vehicle Collision in Montgomery County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A five-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a Georgia woman.

According to Trooper Benjamin Michael Carswell with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Margarita Bailey, 29, was killed when the 2018 Toyota Corolla she was driving collided with a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, 2013 Lincoln MKX and a 2012 Dodge Ram struck the Corolla after the initial collision.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 6 a.m. on Sunday on I-85 near mile marker 16, approximately two miles east of Montgomery.

ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.