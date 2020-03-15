Single-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of Georgiana Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Georgiana man.

According to Sgt. Michael Simmons with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Peter Wayne Morgan, 39, was killed when the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado he was operating left the roadway and overturned.

Morgan was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Saturday on Casey Road, approximately seven miles north-west of Georgiana.

ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.