Alabama’s Coronavirus Cases Rise to 22

by Alabama News Network Staff

This is the latest on the coronavirus situation in Alabama from the Alabama Department of Public Health as of Sunday evening:

In December 2019, a new (or novel) human coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) type emerged in China. At this time, it’s unclear how easily this virus is spreading between people. Patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath appearing anywhere from 2 to 14 days after exposure. Learn more about coronaviruses, how they present, and how they are tested by visiting Human Coronaviruses.

This is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the CDC are providing updated information and guidance as it becomes available.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Alabama Updated: March 15, 2020 6:20 p.m (CT) County of Residence Cases Baldwin 1 Elmore 1 Lee 1 Jefferson 12 Limestone 1 Montgomery 1 Shelby 2 Tuscaloosa 3 Total 22

Deaths: 0

Note: We are immediately updating case counts on this page once they are confirmed.

You can find updated numbers on persons under investigation and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For more information on testing in Alabama, visit COVID-19 Testing.