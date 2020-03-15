Equal Justice Initiative Closing Montgomery Sites Because of Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative has announced that it will be closing the Legacy Museum, National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Peace and Justice Memorial Center in response to the coronavirus.

The closures became effective at 5 p.m. today.

EJI says the sites will remain closed for the rest of the month. If you purchased tickets to visit the sites while they are closed, EJI says refunds will be issued or rescheduling will be permitted.

EJI’s law office will remain open and operational at this time.