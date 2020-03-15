Georgiana Man Killed in Butler County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a man has been killed in a pickup truck wreck in Butler County.

State Troopers say 39-year-old Peter Wayne Morgan of Georgiana was killed when the pickup truck he was driving left the road and overturned.

The wreck happened on Casey Road, about seven miles northwest of Georgiana at about 10:55 p.m. last night.

State Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the truck. Investigators say alcohol is believed to have been a factor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.