Local Churches Cancel Services After CoronaVirus Cases

by Justin Walker

Churches across the world have been taking precautions to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

That includes our local churches.

Some church parking lots were a less full than normal Sunday, after pastors and other church leaders made decisions to keep their members safe from catching or spreading COVID-19.

“We’re keeping doors open during entry and exit times to prevent people from having to touch door knobs and touch railings. We’re also passing out bulletins in the pews so that people does not have to hand them to each person,” chair of First Baptist Church of Troy’s Public Relations Committee Morgan Drinkard said.

FBC was one of several churches that remained open for services. But the church also gave its members other options.

“Many of our members and listeners are used to listening remotely by our radio channel and tuning in later on Youtube. So we wanted to host a service today to just have that access to worship,” Drinkard said.

While some churches kept their doors open– others cancelled services altogether and invited members to watch from the comfort of their homes.

“We’ve canceled our in-person service here today for this Sunday and next Sunday. We just invited people to worship from their homes using our television station and our online streaming,” Director of Media Ministries for Frazer UMC Ken Roach said.

President Donald Trump declared Sunday a National Day of Prayer amid the Coronvirus crisis—

He asked the country to pray for protection during the global pandemic.

“Coming together and praying for those who are sick, not just here but around the world- for their families and loved ones, and for the economic impact of this,” Roach said.

“We wanna encourage people to pray for the leadership of our country, pray for the leadership of businesses and organizations who are having to make decisions that are really tough for their members and for their employees,” Drinkard said.

Church leaders say they will continue to monitor the Coronavirus situation before making any future plans about when their services will return to normal.

For more information on CDC guidelines and other protective measures, click here.