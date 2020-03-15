Mayor Steven Reed Activates Montgomery Emergency Operations Center

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and public safety officials have activated the Montgomery Emergency Operations Center in response to the coronavirus.

“As the tip of the spear for central Alabama, Montgomery is ready,” Mayor Reed said in a statement. “At this very moment, we are standing up our Emergency Operations Center and ready to take immediate action on any and all threats associated with the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). We are ready to keep our community safe by connecting law enforcement, firefighters, education advocates, nonprofit partners and health providers to City leadership and our Montgomery City/County EMA to guide us through this monumental challenge facing our city, our state and our world.”

Officials have been preparing and intensively planning for weeks and months. City departments have detailed contingency plans in place to ensure continuity of operations in any scenario possible.

A special section on Montgomery’s city website has been created to provide a continuous stream of information to the public. The city will also share news and updates via its social media properties as well as Capital City Connection, the city’s government-educational TV programming found on Charter Cable channel 181 and WOW! channel 96.

Montgomery residents are reminded to continue adhering to best practices, especially those provided by ADPH:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of it in the trash;

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth;

Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces regularly;

Wash hands often with soap and for at least 20 seconds;

Limit social contact;

Avoid crowds of people (500 and larger);

Updates and new information on the City of Montgomery’s response will be updated as things progress.