by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Notasulga man has been killed in a one-vehicle crash in Tallapoosa County.

State Troopers say 52-year-old Joey Wayne Nelson was killed when his SUV left the road and overturned.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 120 near Pearson Road, between Notasulga and Tallassee at around 11:53 last night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.