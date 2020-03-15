Occasional Showers Ahead

by Shane Butler



This spring-like weather pattern is holding on strong across our area. High pressure to our south is slowing the movement of frontal boundaries to our north. As a result, rain and storms pass just north of our area. It’s looking like the boundaries will eventually drift into and possibly south of us over the next few days. Occasional showers will work through here but we don’t see anything significant through Thursday of this week. Temps will continue to climb into the 80s for highs and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Late this week and stronger front makes a run at the deep south. Rain and storms increase in coverage Friday into Saturday. Clouds and rain activity will help hold temps down and highs only manage lower 70s over the upcoming weekend.