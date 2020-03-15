Update: Alabama Reports 12 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has updated its number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The following is the latest information:

In December 2019, a new (or novel) human coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) type emerged in China. At this time, it’s unclear how easily this virus is spreading between people. Patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath appearing anywhere from 2 to 14 days after exposure. Learn more about coronaviruses, how they present, and how they are tested by visiting Human Coronaviruses.

This is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the CDC are providing updated information and guidance as it becomes available.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Alabama (as of March 14) County of Residence Cases Baldwin 1 Elmore 1 Jefferson 5 Limestone 1 Montgomery 1 Tuscaloosa 2 Out of State 1 Total 12

Deaths: 0

Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL) and CDC Testing (as of March 13; Updated on Fridays)

Total unique patients tested: 28

Total people approved for testing: 74*

*Includes persons approved and tested at laboratories other than BCL.

Numbers will change as our State Lab, the BCL, works daily to provide appropriate testing. These numbers will be updated on this page every Friday afternoon. We will provide immediate updates in the table above as cases are confirmed by ADPH and CDC.

You can find updated numbers on persons under investigation and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For more information on testing in Alabama, visit COVID-19 Testing.