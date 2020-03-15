Virus: Legal opinion sought on any Alabama runoff delay

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is seeking an emergency legal opinion about the possibility of postponing the March 31 primary runoff because of the threat of coronavirus. Merrill said he is seeking guidance from the attorney general’s office. Merrill said he will recommend the runoff be postponed if the attorney general’s office agrees. Alabama has 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Schools, courts and churches canceled activities as public health officials urged people to practice social-distancing. The Alabama Supreme Court said that most in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in would be suspended until April 16.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)