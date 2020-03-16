Alabamians Unable to Work Due to Coronavirus Can Get Unemployment Benefits

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Labor has announced that workers who aren’t able to work due to coronavirus will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits.

The department says it is modifying its rules to accommodate these workers who are affected in any of the following way:

Quarantined by a medical professional or government agency

Laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period due to COVID-19 concerns

Those diagnosed with COVID-19

Those caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19

Certain criteria and exceptions may apply, which are subject to change. Proof of illness or quarantine may be required.

Workers can file for benefits online or by calling (866) 234-5382. Claims can be filed starting Monday, March 23.

