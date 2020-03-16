Andalusia Man Found Stabbed in Stomach Dies from Injuries

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Andalusia Police Department has released the name of an Andalusia man who died Saturday night after being assaulted. Lewis “Buzzy” Idleburg III was pronounced dead at Andalusia Health.

APD Chief Paul Hudson said officers responded to a report of an assault on McDonald Street at about 7:42 p.m. When they arrived, they found a black male in the road who had been stabbed in the abdomen. He was transported by Advanced EMS to Andalusia Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, Hudson said.