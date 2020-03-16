Baptist Health Opens Coronavirus Care Clinic

by Alabama News Network Staff

Baptist Health has announced the opening of a Coronavirus Care Clinic in Montgomery.

The Baptist Health Coronavirus Care Clinic provides FACTS:

Fast, effective Coronavirus screening

What Should You Do?



CALL – If symptomatic, call 334-747-0150 to schedule a phone consultation.

Lines are open 24/7!

Park in designated testing space.

Wait inside your car where the screening will be administered.

Follow the directives of your Baptist Health medical provider. CARE – Show that you care by sharing facts as a responsible stakeholder in your community’s healthcare picture.

Clean your hands.

Avoid close contact with large groups of people.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

To schedule your screening, call (334) 747-0150.

To learn more about the Coronavirus (COVID-19), visit

Baptist Health Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information.