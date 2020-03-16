Baptist Health Opens Coronavirus Care Clinic
Baptist Health has announced the opening of a Coronavirus Care Clinic in Montgomery.
The Baptist Health Coronavirus Care Clinic provides FACTS:
- Fast, effective Coronavirus screening
- Appointments in a “drive-up” setting isolated from our general patient population
- Clear next steps from medical providers
- Thoughtful and responsible community engagement through fact-based dialogue
- Solution-based, community-minded medical care
What Should You Do?
- CALL – If symptomatic, call 334-747-0150 to schedule a phone consultation.
Lines are open 24/7!
- CONNECT – Drive to your scheduled appointment.
Park in designated testing space.
Wait inside your car where the screening will be administered.
- COOPERATE – Follow the directives of your Baptist Health medical provider.
- CARE – Show that you care by sharing facts as a responsible stakeholder in your community’s healthcare picture.
- Clean your hands.
- Avoid close contact with large groups of people.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
To schedule your screening, call (334) 747-0150.
♦
To learn more about the Coronavirus (COVID-19), visit