Baptist Health Opens Coronavirus Care Clinic

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Baptist Health has announced the opening of a Coronavirus Care Clinic in Montgomery.

The Baptist Health Coronavirus Care Clinic provides FACTS:

  • Fast, effective Coronavirus screening
  • Appointments in a “drive-up” setting isolated from our general patient population
  • Clear next steps from medical providers
  • Thoughtful and responsible community engagement through fact-based dialogue
  • Solution-based, community-minded medical care

What Should You Do?

  • CALL – If symptomatic, call 334-747-0150 to schedule a phone consultation.
    Lines are open 24/7!
  • CONNECT – Drive to your scheduled appointment.
    Park in designated testing space.
    Wait inside your car where the screening will be administered. 
  • COOPERATE – Follow the directives of your Baptist Health medical provider.
  • CARE – Show that you care by sharing facts as a responsible stakeholder in your community’s healthcare picture.
  •  Clean your hands.
  •  Avoid close contact with large groups of people.
  •  Stay home when you are sick.
  •  Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

To schedule your screening, call (334) 747-0150.

To learn more about the Coronavirus (COVID-19), visit

Baptist Health Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information.

Categories: News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts