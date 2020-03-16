City of Montgomery Closes Municipal Buildings to the Public

In response to the latest federal and state guidelines on slowing the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, the City of Montgomery will close access for the public to municipal facilities, effective immediately. All City employees will report to work as usual.

“Our first priority is ensuring the health and safety of the public, and this is another step towards stopping the spread of Coronavirus,” Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “I want to reiterate this is a very serious situation that will get worse before it gets better. But let me say once again that Montgomery is Ready.”

Mayor Steven L. Reed joined public safety officials and River Region partners to active the Montgomery Emergency Operations Center. Today, Mayor Reed joined Baptist Health CEO Russ Tyner for the launch of Central Alabama’s first drive-thru Coronavirus testing facility.

In the past week, the City established a comprehensive, ongoing communications strategy to keep residents informed through social media and web properties, as well as Capital City Connection, the City’s government-educational TV programming found on Charter Cable channel 181 and WOW! channel 96. This includes a special website, https://www.montgomeryal.gov/ live/coronavirus, created to provide a continuous stream of information to the public.

Officials have been preparing and intensively planning for weeks and months. City departments have detailed contingency plans in place to ensure continuity of operations in any scenario possible.

Montgomery residents are reminded to continue adhering to best practices, especially those provided by ADPH: