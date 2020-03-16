Despite Coronavirus, Meals on Wheels Continuing to Feed Elderly, Home-Bound

by Samantha Williams

The Montgomery Area Council on Aging says it’s working vigilantly to make sure Covid-19 doesn’t stop its much needed service: Meals on Wheels.

Executive Director Donna Marietta said volunteers travel to roughly 400 elderly and home-bound residents in the River Region each day to deliver hot meals and companionship. She said now, they’re ramping up disinfecting efforts. Volunteers are also keeping a safe distance from clients when dropping off food by placing meals on a porch chair or near a door.

“We’re trying to continue the food service because they’re the most vulnerable and the ones most nutritionally at risk,” Marietta told us. “They need to continue to get the healthy food. Some of them depend on our food for their diet that day, so it’s vital that we continue to provide that service, but we want to keep them with as less risk to exposure and our volunteers as well.”

Marietta said Meals on Wheels is in need of several things including hand sanitizer, gloves, face masks, and unfrozen shelf-stable meals. There’s a container outside of the MAOCA building if you’d like to donate, and of course, they’re always in need of volunteers.